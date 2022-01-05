Your Photos
Nation’s blood supply reaches 10-year low

By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In the past two years, the American consumer has seen shortages and price hikes, from shelves with no toilet paper to food sticker shock to a blood supply that’s dangerously low.

“We know that the American Red Cross of Minnesota and the Dakotas region report that donations are down 10 percent since the start of the pandemic,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said during a roundtable on Tuesday.

Klobuchar hosted a virtual roundtable discussion on the issue with several blood bank officials to discuss the need for blood donations across the state.

Red Cross spokeswoman Tonia Teasley says many people are not donating because they are worried about their own health during the pandemic.

“We are at the lowest point in our inventory that we have had in more than a decade,” she said.

While the numbers are at an extreme low point, the Red Cross and other organizations are making a push to get their supply up. Blood drives continue across the state, as January has historically been one of the lowest donation months for blood.

“Every blood donor can save up to three lives with one donation,” Kevin Mehrer said. “I just want to point out that every donor really does matter.”

For more information and to see upcoming blood drives, click HERE.

