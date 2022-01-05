Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Second man arrested in Mall of America shooting in Minnesota

Police say a second man has been arrested in a shooting at the Mall of America in a Minneapolis...
Police say a second man has been arrested in a shooting at the Mall of America in a Minneapolis suburb last week that left two people wounded.(Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Police say a second man has been arrested in a shooting at the Mall of America in a Minneapolis suburb last week that left two people wounded.

Bloomington police say the 18-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in nearby Roseville and is being held on a possible charge of first-degree assault. A firearm was recovered.

Officers arrested another St. Paul man in Roseville on Sunday afternoon. The 19-year-old is being held on possible charges of aiding and abetting first-degree assault.

Authorities say one man was shot in the leg on the third floor of the mall Friday and another man was grazed by a bullet following an altercation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota State Trooper walks to the scene of a crash Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.
Lake Crystal woman killed in Highway 169 crash
Mayo Clinic Vaccine Mandate
Unvaccinated Mayo employees are officially being terminated: Lawmakers react
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a woman was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester...
New Ulm woman airlifted to Rochester following rollover crash in Nicollet County
The McDonald family's house burned down in two separate fires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in...
Welcome house burns down, community shows support
Mayo Clinic Addresses vaccine concerns
Vaccine concerns addressed as Mayo fires refusers

Latest News

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is one of two senators trying to jumpstart economic development in...
Midwest senators introduce bill to strengthen economic program
After a two-day trial, Jayce Evan Hernandez, 19, was found guilty of six counts of criminal...
19-year-old found guilty of sex crimes
Light snow, blowing snow is producing less than perfect visibility this morning across portions...
Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Morning Forecast
A low off to our east is the cause for all our winter weather today and cold headed our way...
Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Morning Weather Update 1/5/2022