Snow and blowing snow causes hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Roads were a little slower this morning across the state as we see some wintry weather.
Since 6:00 Tuesday night through 11:00 Wednesday morning, Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 175 crashes across the state. 10 of which involved non-life threatening injuries and two were fatal.
One person died just South of Mankato Mankato yesterday in a head-on collision with a semi-truck.
59-year-old Michelle Beier of Lake Crystal died in the crash which occurred just before noon yesterday.
