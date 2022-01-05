Snow and blowing snow causes hundreds of crashes across Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Roads were a little slower this morning across the state as we see some wintry weather.

Since 6:00 Tuesday night through 11:00 Wednesday morning, Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 175 crashes across the state. 10 of which involved non-life threatening injuries and two were fatal.

One person died just South of Mankato Mankato yesterday in a head-on collision with a semi-truck.

59-year-old Michelle Beier of Lake Crystal died in the crash which occurred just before noon yesterday.

