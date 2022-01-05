Truman native Hanna Geistfeld leaving a lasting legacy at Bethany Lutheran College

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Bethany Lutheran College star Hanna Geistfeld is in the middle of a memorable senior season in which she is averaging a double-double per game.

”I just try to be a leader, I try to just do my role. Most of the time, that’s kind of catching it in the post and going to work in there,” Geistfeld explained. “When the other team starts doubling down, it’s my job to find my teammates and let them knock down shots. They know that too. When we’re all doing our roles, it’s some pretty basketball.”

The Vikings are one game over .500 heading into the second half of the season with two of the team’s seven wins coming against ranked opponents.

At the center of Bethany’s success is Geistfeld, a forward that’s averaging 22.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this season.

Geistfeld’s picked up plenty of awards throughout her career, including National Player of the Week, All-American and Conference Player of the Year honors.

Women's Basketball: @geistfeld named to the All-Tournament team for the Loras Tournament. pic.twitter.com/JCZfdteeoV — Bethany Vikings (@BLCvikings) January 4, 2022

“I want to be remembered as being a good teammate who wanted the best out of all my teammates, push them to work harder to get better every day,” Geistfeld said.

The senior helped take the Vikings program to new levels in her career when the team advanced to its first-ever NCAA Tournament in the 2018-19 season. The next season, Geistfeld and the Vikings won a game at the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Last season, the Division III winter tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s an opportunity now for Geistfeld to help Bethany make another deep postseason run.

“I firmly believe that any team can beat anybody on any day. If we are focused, play confidently, I have no doubt that we can beat anybody this year,” Geistfeld stated.

The Vikings return to the floor for a UMAC matchup at Martin Luther College in New Ulm at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.