Boards are going up for Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship

Team classes include Mites, Squirts, Bantams, High School, Adult teams among many others(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Two of the five rinks were recently installed on Sisseton Lake for the two day hockey weekend extravaganza.

The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The tournament brings in teams from all across southern Minnesota for outdoor hockey.

Team “classes” include Mites, Squirts, Bantams, High School, Adult teams among many others.

”We have not had it in two years as we have kind of mentioned. Last year due to COVID and the year prior due to the blizzard. We get teams from all over, we actually have people that fly in from Colorado. We have people from Maine, that are local and had left and like to come back. So, that is exciting. We get teams from Sioux Falls, Minneapolis and Mankato. Kind of a southern Minnesota focus of course, but people come in from all over,” Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship co-chair/coordinator, Dave Cone said.

Registration deadline is Jan. 10th and the schedule will be released on the 12th.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

