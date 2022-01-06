Mike Hastings to join USA Hockey staff for Beijing Olympics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks Head Coach Mike Hastings will join Team USA as an assistant at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Other coaches around the country to join Hastings include St. Cloud State Head Coach Brett Larson, Scott Young, a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and current director of player development for the Pittsburgh Penguins, David Lassonde, national goaltending coach for USA Hockey, Alex Dawes, a video coach at Penn State University, and David Quinn, who coached the NHL’s New York Rangers from 2018-21.

Quinn will serve as head coach of the Olympic hockey team.

Meet the assistants that will join head coach David Quinn in guiding the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team! 👏 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 6, 2022

“We have a group of assistants who not only bring passion and experience, but who know how to win,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team. “Together with David Quinn, we’re thrilled with the group of coaches that will lead our team in Beijing.”

For Hastings, this will be his first time serving as an Olympic assistant coach, but will be behind the bench of a U.S. team for the sixth time. His last appearance as a U.S. coach was in 2019, when he served as head coach for the silver medal-winning Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

There are also reports that Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith has reportedly been offered a spot on USA Hockey’s Olympic roster, while speculation persists that goaltender Dryden McKay is also being considered by Team USA.

Frank Seravalli, a hockey insider and president of the Daily Faceoff and Professional Hockey Writers Association, said on Twitter Thursday that Nathan Smith is one of 15 players to have been invited to play for Team USA at the Beijing Olympics.

NEWS: Reporting with @chrismpeters, team and league sources tell @DailyFaceoff these 15 players have been invited to play for Team USA 🇺🇸 at #Beijing2022 Olympics.



List is still fluid, not all have confirmed participation, and @USAHockey is actively adding others. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jAdBFDawZO — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.