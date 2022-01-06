Your Photos
Minnesota AG Ellison quarantining outside US with COVID-19

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., listens during a...
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., listens during a forum on the future of the Democratic Party, in Denver. Ellison, the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee and first Muslim elected to Congress, won his party's nomination Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, for Minnesota attorney general in a race clouded in the final days by an ex-girlfriend's allegation of domestic abuse. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s quarantining outside the country after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Wednesday night, Ellison said he was experiencing only mild symptoms thanks to having been vaccinated and boosted. He said he was isolating in place, and will travel home when it is safe, while conducting business remotely as usual.

“I am out of the country visiting family and until yesterday, had no reason to believe I was positive until I took a mandatory COVID test that was required for me to board the plane home,” he said. “I was surprised to find that it was positive, because up to that point, I had experienced no symptoms. Since then, I have developed mild symptoms but nothing worse than a mild cold.”

Ellison said his case offers more proof that vaccines and booster shots make COVID-19 symptoms mild and manageable for most people. He urged Minnesotans who have not gotten vaccinated or boosted to do so now for the sake of themselves, their families and loved ones, their community, and the health care system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

