Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MN Attorney General Ellison tests positive for COVID-19

In this screen grab from video, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, center, speaks to the...
In this screen grab from video, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, center, speaks to the media Thursday Dec.23, 2021, at the end of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Jurors on Thursday convicted Potter of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.(Court TV, via AP, Pool)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ellison said that he is experiencing mild symptoms. He is vaccinated and received a booster shot.

He is currently visiting family out of the country, is isolating in place, and will travel home when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, he is conducting business remotely.

Attorney General Ellison issued the following statement:

I am out of the country visiting family and until yesterday, had no reason to believe I was positive until I took a mandatory COVID test that was required for me to board the plane home. I was surprised to find that it was positive, because up to that point, I had experienced no symptoms. Since then, I have developed mild symptoms but nothing worse than a mild cold. I’m working remotely as normal while isolating in place and will travel home when it’s safe to do so.

I’m very grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted. The science is clear: vaccines and booster shots make COVID symptoms mild and manageable for most of us if we do contract the virus. My case is more proof of that.

We know that the omicron variant is highly transmissible, so if you are eligible and have not gotten vaccinated or boosted, I cannot urge you strongly enough to do so, and to do so now — for yourselves, for your families and loved ones, for your community, and for the sake of our healthcare system. The more Minnesotans who are vaccinated, the more we will all get through to the other side of the omicron wave safely. That’s how we care for each other as Minnesotans and human beings.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota State Trooper walks to the scene of a crash Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.
Lake Crystal woman killed in Highway 169 crash
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
A Coon Rapids man has been arrested in connection with a shooting assault in Mapleton back on...
Arrest made in Mapleton shooting assault
Police say a second man has been arrested in a shooting at the Mall of America in a Minneapolis...
Second man arrested in Mall of America shooting in Minnesota
After a two-day trial, Jayce Evan Hernandez, 19, was found guilty of six counts of criminal...
19-year-old found guilty of sex crimes

Latest News

New weekly video podcast to highlight Southern Minnesota
New weekly video podcast to highlight Southern Minnesota
Boards are going up for Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship
Boards are going up for Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship
Owatonna organization fills a need for dental care
Rochester Public Transit Bus
Rochester Public Transit offering “Warm Place to Be” Thursday