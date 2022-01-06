Multiple Minnesota State Mavericks events canceled due to COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple Minnesota State athletic events have been canceled this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.

The university’s athletic department announced Thursday that the men’s basketball game against No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, originally scheduled for Friday in Duluth, was canceled, while Saturday’s game against St. Cloud State has been postponed.

The decision to cancel and postpone this weekend’s games was made because of COVID-19 related issues within the Minnesota State men’s basketball program. The program will now enter the return-to-play protocol.

The next scheduled games for the Mavericks are a weekend homestand against Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston on Jan 14-15, respectively.

In addition to the men’s basketball team, the women’s hockey program also saw its weekend games cancelled because of COVID.

The Minnesota State Mavericks were scheduled to host Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, but have been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the Syracuse hockey program.

The series against the Orange will not be made up at a later date.

The Minnesota State women’s hockey team will resume their season in a home-and-home series against the No. 5 Minnesota Gophers. Game one will be played in Mankato on Jan. 14, with the Jan. 15 finale being played in Minneapolis.

