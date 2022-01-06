New weekly video podcast to highlight southern Minnesota

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Dann Saxton grew up in the rural city of Granada and has always had a drive to become something huge in the media industry.

“I was just always kind of entertaining in any way that I could. Then when I realized my uncle had a video camera, it like changed my world. He was always video taping us at Thanksgiving, Christmas and everything. I was like give me that,” Cabin Chat Weekly producer Dann Saxton said.

That led him down the path of the Fairmont Sentinel, KSUM radio and eventually, all the way to LA.

While he was in Tinsel town, he quickly adjusted to the hustle and bustle, which led to more than he could’ve ever dreamed of.

“A bunch of reality shows like Real Housewives of Orange County. I worked for Extra on NBC, you know Meet the Bakers and the Osbornes,” Saxton said.

Saxton is now getting back to his roots to produce an exciting new weekly video podcast he calls “Cabin Chat Weekly.”

“Work with the schools and give back by working with kids and stuff. It’s a fun show, it’s an entertainment show. It’s clips and segments about the schools, about the sports, about the arts, about the local businesses, about the events that are happening here,” Saxton remarked.

The show will be released online every Saturday, and Saxton wants everyone to get involved in this new project.

“Sponsorship opportunities for sure and advertising opportunities. We will have four ad breaks during the show. We are looking to connect with all of the local businesses,” Saxton explained.

Which is something he has been working on for quite some time now.

“I feel like this area just needs kind of more of a light shined on it. You know, this is such a beautiful town, there are five lakes that are attached to each other. Chain of Lakes, Fairmont Minnesota is like a hidden gem in the Midwest, honestly,” Saxton said.

With his knowledge and experience, Saxton hopes to make this podcast a game changer for Martin County.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.