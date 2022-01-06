Owatonna organization fills a need for dental care

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) -Not every kid loves going to the dentist, and not every parent loves the bills that go along with the visits. Prices can be high and insurance can be complicated, Let’s Smile Inc. in Owatonna offers a solution.

“My kids love going to the dentist, today when I mentioned that we were going to the dentist they were both happy about it. They were like we are going to the dentist.”

Holly Jorgensen started Let’s Smile Inc., a non-profit that offers dental services at no cost to families. Jorgensen worked at a dental office and saw a need firsthand, especially when people went without dental insurance. She first got the idea in 2012.

Let’s Smile Inc. offers clinical preventative dental services from infants through 19-year-olds who are either covered by state insurance or are uninsured.

Their phone number is (507) 363-3023.

“The office that I worked at, at the time had to decline a lot of people calling in and did not know of an office that they can call because there was nobody in the county that was accepting state and county insurance at that time.”

Let’s Smile Inc. provides basic screenings, teeth cleanings, application of sealants and more.

They currently operate out of the breakroom in the back of the Community Pathways building. A 100 square foot area when they are not traveling to 27 local schools to promote dental hygiene. Jorgensen says they are looking to expand soon if the funding comes through.

“Working with the kids, I have a great day. I just get energized by the kids’ energy. Knowing that we are making such a big difference in these kids’ lives is so rewarding.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.