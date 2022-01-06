Prep Athlete: Wells coming up clutch for LCWM

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) -The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights boys basketball team is 9-2 on the season after winning an overtime thriller against Blue Earth Area earlier this week.

A key piece to the Knights is junior Zack Wells, who’s our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

”I want to win, so I try to lead everyone back to be able to win too,” said Wells, junior guard.

Zack Wells is at the center of a strong Knights defense that’s doing a nice job of creating easy buckets in transition.

“I try to bring us a lot of defensive intensity and make sure we’re all playing defense. The offensive part will take care of itself if we do that right. Defensively, I try to bring the energy, and try to get everyone involved and talking and everything so I think I bring that too,” said Wells, Prep Athlete of the Week.

The junior is a field general on the floor for the Knights, with an ability to star on both ends of the court.

“He’s the glue that holds us all together, and he does a really nice job of that. He’s a tough guard night in and night out and does a nice job defending the best player the other team has as well, good leader, good kid, happy he’s on our team,” said Logan Manska, LCWM head coach.

With the leadership intangibles, it’s no surprise the guard is one of the go-to options for the Knights with the game on the line.

“He’s the type of kid that wants the ball in those situations, wants to take the shot at end of games, or when we really need a bucket, he wants the ball in his hands,” Manska added.

Wells continues adding to his game each year and is more of a threat from deep this season.

“Starting out, I didn’t shoot as many outside shots. So working in the gym a lot, shooting and putting up a lot more shots trying to expand my game out to the perimeter is more helpful,” said Wells.

The guard’s game-changing ability is why Zack Wells is our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

