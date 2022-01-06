Rochester Public Transit offering “Warm Place to Be” Thursday

Your Photos
Rochester Public Transit Bus
Rochester Public Transit Bus(KTTC TV)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In anticipation of sub-zero temperatures, Rochester Public Transit is activating the fare-free program, “Warm Place to Be” for Rochester from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday.

For the entire service day on Thursday, Jan. 6, people who find themselves caught outside in a dangerous situation can notify an RPT driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up. No fee will be charged to board the bus.

Most RPT routes start and end in Downtown Rochester, running in 30-minute intervals in the peak times and  60-minute intervals during midday and evening service.

RPT said that people who take advantage of this service should make sure they don’t find themselves too far away from home.

Emergency management officials advise that when the weather is extremely cold, try to stay indoors and to dress properly. Extreme cold poses high risk for hypothermia or frostbite.

