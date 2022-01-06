Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Winter weather pet safety tips

Cold weather advisory for pets
Cold weather advisory for pets(Gray TV)
By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lead Animal Control Officer, Milo Hartson joined us to talk about things you may forget while having a pet this winter. There are signs to look out for with your animal when it comes to cold weather. Such as lethargy and shivering. Be sure to check their paws for any snow to prevent hypothermia. Also, blankets are not recommended for outdoor dog houses, as they can get wet and freeze. Straw or hay is good in the cold, along with heated water bowls. Keep your pets warm as the weather gets colder.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota State Trooper walks to the scene of a crash Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.
Lake Crystal woman killed in Highway 169 crash
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
A Coon Rapids man has been arrested in connection with a shooting assault in Mapleton back on...
Arrest made in Mapleton shooting assault
Police say a second man has been arrested in a shooting at the Mall of America in a Minneapolis...
Second man arrested in Mall of America shooting in Minnesota
After a two-day trial, Jayce Evan Hernandez, 19, was found guilty of six counts of criminal...
19-year-old found guilty of sex crimes

Latest News

FILE - City leaders in Minneapolis, including Mayor Jacob Frey (pictured) and incoming interim...
Minneapolis mayor, police chief lay out crime fighting plan
FILE — “On the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, I’m alarmed and deeply...
MN Secretary of State Simon issues statement on Jan. 6 anniversary
New weekly video podcast to highlight Southern Minnesota
New weekly video podcast to highlight Southern Minnesota
Boards are going up for Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship
Boards are going up for Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship
Owatonna organization fills a need for dental care