AMBER ALERT: Authorities ask for public’s help finding abducted child in stolen vehicle
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — An amber alert was issued Friday evening for a one-year-old child who was abducted in Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says they are looking for a white 2008 Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plate HTH 234 that was stolen with a child inside.
Authorities say the incident happened near 12th and Lake Streets in Minneapolis.
The child’s name is RayRay Powell.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call (612) 348-2345.
