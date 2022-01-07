AMBER ALERT: Authorities ask for public’s help finding abducted child in stolen vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — An amber alert was issued Friday evening for a one-year-old child who was abducted in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says they are looking for a white 2008 Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plate HTH 234 that was stolen with a child inside.

Authorities say the incident happened near 12th and Lake Streets in Minneapolis.

The child’s name is RayRay Powell.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (612) 348-2345.

