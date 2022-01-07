Your Photos
Fire destroys waterfront buildings

FILE - Fire destroyed a pair of waterfront buildings in Superior, with smoke from the morning blaze briefly requiring the closure of a major bridge connecting the city with Duluth, Minnesota.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, Wis. (KEYC) - Fire destroyed a pair of waterfront buildings in Superior on Thursday, with smoke from the morning blaze briefly requiring the closure of a major bridge connecting the city with Duluth, Minnesota.

The fire began in an empty warehouse and spread to the neighboring building. No one was hurt, but Fire Chief Scott Gordon said both buildings were destroyed, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Authorities haven’t said what started the fire.

The 48,000-square-foot warehouse was built in 1890 and formerly housed the Lake Superior Fish Co. previously known as Sivertson Fisheries.

The other building is the former Twohy Mercantile, built in 1894 by renowned architect Oliver Traphagen.

