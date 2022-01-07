Your Photos
Hastings to join Team USA, No. 1 Mavericks prepare for Ferris State

By Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks Head Coach Mike Hastings will join Team USA as an assistant at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Hastings and four others will join head coach David Quinn. This will be Hastings’ first time coaching in the Olympics, although he’s spent plenty of time with the U.S. in other international competitions, including being the head coach of the silver medal U.S. National Junior Team at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

In addition to Hastings, junior forward Nathan Smith received an invite to play for Team USA at the Olympics. He is one of 15 players to receive invites, although that list can change given the ongoing challenges with health and safety protocols right now.

In the meantime, No. 1 Minnesota State continues to build on a strong season by coming out of the holiday break with a sweep over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth.

No Nathan Smith for this series proved to be no problem for the Mavericks, as the depth stepped up once again to extend the team’s winning streak to seven.

Cade Borchardt played the hero with an overtime winner in game one, then also added another goal in game two against the Bulldogs. The junior forward is now up to 19 points on the season via nine goals and 10 assists.

In the battle of the Sandelins, MSU’s Ryan Sandelin earned bragging rights with the MSU sweep. The junior scored and added an assist in game two to help MSU take down his dad and UMD head coach Scott Sandelin.

Ryan is one of the key cogs on the Mavericks with 20 points so far.

Before we move on to talk about the Ferris State series coming up this weekend, goaltender Dryden McKay picked up his seventh shutout on the season in game two against Duluth and was named the National Goaltender of the Month on Wednesday.

McKay and the Mavericks take on another team of Bulldogs when Ferris State comes to Mankato on Friday and Saturday.

Ferris State is one of only four teams to defeat the Mavericks this year, and despite the Bulldogs’ 6-14 record, they’re playing better as of late with a couple of series splits against Bowling Green and Lake Superior State. All the action in game one of the series starts Friday shortly after 7 p.m.

The Minnesota State women’s hockey team won’t be in action this weekend due to COVID-19 related issues within the Syracuse hockey program.

The Mavericks are 9-10-1 on the season and goaltender Calla Frank earned National Women’s Hockey Goaltender of the Month honors on Wednesday.

MSU will return to the ice for a home-and-home series against No. 5 Minnesota next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

