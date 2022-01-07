Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Investigators trying to ID human remains in burned vehicle

FILE — Investigators in southeastern Minnesota are working to identify human remains discovered...
FILE — Investigators in southeastern Minnesota are working to identify human remains discovered in a burned vehicle.(Credit: KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEDONIA, Minn. (AP) — Investigators in southeastern Minnesota are working to identify human remains discovered in a burned vehicle.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that the Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a report Wednesday morning of a burned vehicle in Beaver Creek Valley State Park outside Caledonia.

Deputies discovered human remains in the vehicle. Sheriff Mark Inglett said in a statement that the vehicle was completely destroyed.

The sheriff’s office is working with the state fire marshal and the Southeastern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the remains.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Mavericks women's hockey team stands during a pregame ceremony Thursday,...
Multiple Minnesota State Mavericks events canceled due to COVID-19
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
FILE — Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson is pictured with his wife Megan and their two children...
Arik Matson reflects on life-changing night 2 years later
This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of...
Stranded motorists share bread from truck stuck on I-95
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., listens during a...
Minnesota AG Ellison quarantining outside US with COVID-19

Latest News

FILE — A St. Paul man has been charged with murder after he allegedly hit a man so hard the man...
St. Paul man charged with murder in assault
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Both sides seek to delay state trial for cops in Floyd death
FILE — Minnesota’s COVID-19 positivity rate over the past seven days reached 15.6% on Friday,...
Minnesota virus positivity rate reaches 15.6% in new record