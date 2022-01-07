Legendary actor Sidney Poitier dies at age 94

(Gray News) - Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing actor who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, has died at the age of 94, according to multiple reports.

Poitier became one of Hollywood’s top stars, appearing in films including “In the Heat of the Night,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “To Sir, With Love.” He won the Best Actor Academy Award in 1964 for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.”

