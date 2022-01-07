Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Local leaders call for sheriff’s resignation

FILE — Five of Hennepin County’s seven commissioners and a Minneapolis City Council member have...
FILE — Five of Hennepin County’s seven commissioners and a Minneapolis City Council member have joined others that have called for Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign after he was recently convicted of drunken driving.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - There are more calls for the resignation of Hennepin County’s sheriff who was recently convicted of drunken driving.

Five of Hennepin County’s seven commissioners and a Minneapolis City Council member have joined others that have called for Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign.

Authorities say Hutchinson’s blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit when he crashed his county-owned SUV last month in Alexandria. Investigators say the sheriff repeatedly denied that he was behind the wheel.

County board chairman Marion Greene tweeted Thursday that Hutchinson’s “actions and subsequent comments have eroded public confidence” in his ability to serve.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
The Minnesota State Mavericks women's hockey team stands during a pregame ceremony Thursday,...
Multiple Minnesota State Mavericks events canceled due to COVID-19
FILE — Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson is pictured with his wife Megan and their two children...
Arik Matson reflects on life-changing night 2 years later
This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of...
Stranded motorists share bread from truck stuck on I-95
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., listens during a...
Minnesota AG Ellison quarantining outside US with COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - Fire destroyed a pair of waterfront buildings in Superior, with smoke from the morning...
Fire destroys waterfront buildings
For the first week of National Hobby Month, Kelsey and Lisa ease on down the road to talk to...
Kick off 2022 by learning to play a musical instrument
Plans for the weekend?
For Your Consideration!
For the first week of National Hobby Month, Kelsey and Lisa ease on down the road to talk to...
Kick off 2022 by learning to play a musical instrument