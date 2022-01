MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Loyola Crusaders hosted the Madelia Blackhawks Thursday night.

It was a tale of two halves for Loyola Thursday night, as the Crusaders came out firing in the second en route to a 60-42 victory.

Kunz led the Crusaders with 17 points, Godfrey and Morgan also finished in double figures.

