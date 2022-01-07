Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man accused of kidnapping child at Watertown Menards convicted

Peter Groenhoff
Peter Groenhoff(Codington County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man accused of trying to kidnap a child while he was working at the Menards in Watertown has been convicted by a jury.

Thirty-nine-year-old Peter Groenhoff of Canby, Minn. was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping Thursday, Watertown Radio reports.

The charges stem from an incident on May 27, 2018. Prosecutors say Groenhoff was working at Menards when he picked up a four-year-old child and quickly walked away from the child’s family. The child’s father pursued Groenhoff and told him to stop, but Groenhoff continued on until he was caught in the employee break room. Police eventually arrived and arrested him.

Groenhoff testified in his own defense at his trial. The jury deliberated less than 90 minutes before delivering a guilty verdict.

“We are happy that we can finally give the victim and the family a sense of closure after all this time,” Deputy State’s Attorney Alison Bakken said.

A sentencing date has not been set. Groenhoff faces up to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
The Minnesota State Mavericks women's hockey team stands during a pregame ceremony Thursday,...
Multiple Minnesota State Mavericks events canceled due to COVID-19
FILE — Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson is pictured with his wife Megan and their two children...
Arik Matson reflects on life-changing night 2 years later
This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of...
Stranded motorists share bread from truck stuck on I-95
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., listens during a...
Minnesota AG Ellison quarantining outside US with COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - Fire destroyed a pair of waterfront buildings in Superior, with smoke from the morning...
Fire destroys waterfront buildings
FILE — Five of Hennepin County’s seven commissioners and a Minneapolis City Council member have...
Local leaders call for sheriff’s resignation
For the first week of National Hobby Month, Kelsey and Lisa ease on down the road to talk to...
Kick off 2022 by learning to play a musical instrument
Plans for the weekend?
For Your Consideration!