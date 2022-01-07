Your Photos
Medical marijuana dispensary coming to Mankato

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato’s first medical marijuana dispensary is coming to the Madison East Center.

Construction has begun on the new LeafLine location.

It will be the state’s 14th dispensary.

There are currently seven in the Twin Cities, four in the north and two in southern Minnesota.

“We will cap out at 16, so Mankato is coming soon. We also have a Coon Rapids location coming soon,” said Chris Tholkes, director of the Office of Medical Cannabis at Minnesota Department of Health.

Last year, the Mankato City Council amended two ordinances to allow the sale of medical cannabis. Now, licensed providers in Mankato can supply cannabis in pill, liquid, topical, or vaporized forms.

“Having a location nearby is something that can reduce barriers for patients,” Tholkes added.

Clinical Social Worker Amanda Palmer has seen how it’s helped patients with various conditions.

“A lot of people had different conditions — either cancer, or glaucoma, or autism or even sleep apnea — you know, that this was able to improve their lives,” Palmer said.

It’s made a difference in her own life as well.

“What medical marijuana did for me was life-changing. If I didn’t have it, I wouldn’t be as functional. I might not even be able to work,” Palmer stated.

Minnesota’s marijuana law is still one of the strictest in the nation.

It previously prohibited medical use of dried cannabis, which hiked up prices and disadvantaged lower-income residents.

Last year, however, Gov. Tim Walz approved legislation to allow it.

“We will have those products up just in a matter of weeks,” Tholkes stated.

Advocates said it’s a step in the right direction, but there’s more work to do.

“If we can bring the cost down and get more clinics or dispensaries down in rural areas, I think that you’re going to have a better benefit from all of that,” Palmer added.

