United Health District purchases Dulcimer Medical Center

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — United Hospital District announced Thursday it has reached a purchase agreement with Dulcimer Medical Center.

According to UHD, the new ownership of the site will not interrupt day-to-day operations at Dulcimer.

Fairmont Family Dentistry patients and Dulcimer Medical Center patients can continue to receive care in that same location.

This will be their second UHD location in the City of Lakes. The other one is located by Presentation College.

UHD leaders say they’re excited about expanding in Fairmont.

”What is really interesting is we have been looking on our Facebook page and actually caught off guard and really quite surprised. The number of posts and all the well-wishes and all of the very positive things. I was necessarily expecting that excitement from the community as well,” United Health District CEO Richard Ash said.

This aligns directly with UHD’s motto to build rural health care into the future.

