Courtland Fire and Rescue hosts benefit for fireman with rare illness

Brandon Matter
Brandon Matter(Courtland Fire Department)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Courtland Fire and Rescue is supporting one of its members battling a rare illness.

Brandon Matter has served on the department for over 11 years.

He was diagnosed with POEMS syndrome in 2020.

It’s an extremely rare blood disorder that damages nerves and affects several areas of the body.

Shortly after his diagnosis, Matter began his fight.

He underwent a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy.

It’s been nearly two years since his battle began, but his journey to recovery is still ongoing.

Matter’s colleagues hosted a benefit Saturday to help offset medical costs.

Matter was unable to attend most of the event due to health precautions, but dozens of people showed up in his honor.

Guests enjoyed lunch and live music while participating in a silent auction.

A GoFundMe has also been setup to support Matter in his fight.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

