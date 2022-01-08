Hy-Vee now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster for 12-15-year-olds

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee Inc. announced today that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster is now available for children ages 12-15.

These booster shots are available by appointment only at Hy-Vee pharmacies at least five months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany all minors to their appointment and must consent to the vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients regardless of their insurance coverage.

You can schedule your vaccine booster here. You can also learn more about the vaccine and the booster here as well.

