Iowa man sentenced to life for killing during drug robbery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a fatal shooting that he continued to insist he did not commit.

Reginald Little, 46, was convicted in November of first-degree murder in the April 20, 2020, death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters during a robbery.

According to trial testimony, Little and Durojaiye Rosa, 24, also of Iowa City, planned to rob Winters because they knew he had a large stash of drugs. Rosa was Winters’ roommate, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

The men didn’t plan to kill Winters but he was fatally shot during a struggle at his apartment, authorities said. Winters’ two children and girlfriend were in the apartment at the time but were not injured.

Rosa pleaded last month to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and voluntary manslaughter. He will be sentenced March 4.

Patrick Bland, 34, of Rockford, Ill., also was charged in the death. He pleaded last month to second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon in Winters’ death. He must serve a mandatory minimum of 20 years before being eligible for parole.

