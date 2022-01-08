Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced to life for killing during drug robbery

FILE — An Iowa City man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a fatal shooting that he...
FILE — An Iowa City man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a fatal shooting that he continued to insist he did not commit.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a fatal shooting that he continued to insist he did not commit.

Reginald Little, 46, was convicted in November of first-degree murder in the April 20, 2020, death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters during a robbery.

According to trial testimony, Little and Durojaiye Rosa, 24, also of Iowa City, planned to rob Winters because they knew he had a large stash of drugs. Rosa was Winters’ roommate, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

The men didn’t plan to kill Winters but he was fatally shot during a struggle at his apartment, authorities said. Winters’ two children and girlfriend were in the apartment at the time but were not injured.

Rosa pleaded last month to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and voluntary manslaughter. He will be sentenced March 4.

Patrick Bland, 34, of Rockford, Ill., also was charged in the death. He pleaded last month to second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon in Winters’ death. He must serve a mandatory minimum of 20 years before being eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Mavericks women's hockey team stands during a pregame ceremony Thursday,...
Multiple Minnesota State Mavericks events canceled due to COVID-19
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
FILE — Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson is pictured with his wife Megan and their two children...
Arik Matson reflects on life-changing night 2 years later
An amber alert was canceled Friday for a one-year-old child who was abducted in a stolen...
Minnesota child found safe after being abducted in stolen vehicle
Peter Groenhoff
Man accused of kidnapping child at Watertown Menards convicted

Latest News

FILE — Blue Earth County Sheriff's Captain Paul Barta speaks during a press conference in this...
Paul Barta to run for Blue Earth County Sheriff in next election
An amber alert was canceled Friday for a one-year-old child who was abducted in a stolen...
Minnesota child found safe after being abducted in stolen vehicle
Minnesota State's Mikayla Nachazel (44) sets a screen for Joey Batt (1) against Southwest...
Minnesota State prepares for road games at Duluth, St. Cloud State
Minnesota State prepares for road games at Duluth, St. Cloud State