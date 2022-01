DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - In a big showdown in the NSIC, the UMD Lady Bulldogs hit the court and take down Minnesota State by a final of 61-52.

Brooke Olson led the way once again for UMD with 20 points.

UMD now improves to 7-2 in conference while the Mavericks drop to 7-2 in conference.

