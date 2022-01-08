Your Photos
Minnesota child found safe after being abducted in stolen vehicle

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — An amber alert was canceled Friday for a one-year-old child who was abducted in a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they had been looking for a white 2008 Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plate HTH-234 that was stolen with a child inside.

Authorities say the incident happened near 12th and Lake Streets in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later said the alert was canceled and that the child had been found safe.

