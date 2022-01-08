Minnesota child found safe after being abducted in stolen vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — An amber alert was canceled Friday for a one-year-old child who was abducted in a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they had been looking for a white 2008 Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plate HTH-234 that was stolen with a child inside.

Authorities say the incident happened near 12th and Lake Streets in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later said the alert was canceled and that the child had been found safe.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: The alert for a missing Minneapolis child has been cancelled. The child has been found safe. Thank you to all who searched for him. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) January 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.