Minnesota secures more at-home tests for schools as demand for testing grows

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health said they’ve secured an additional 1.8 million at-home rapid tests to be distributed through schools.

These tests are in addition to the 1 million tests that were delivered last month, according to Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

“That additional one million was delivered, is in the state and available for schools,” Malcolm said.

The Sleepy Eye Public School District is the latest to take advantage of free home COVID-19 tests.

The kits will be available for families and staff regardless of symptoms starting on Monday, Jan. 10th, according to Superintendent John Cselovszki.

“This is a BD Veritor at-home COVID-19 test. This box contains two test kits itself and each student will receive one,” Cselovszki said.

Dear Parents: Sleepy Eye Public School has free Home Covid-19 test kits available. These test kits will be available...

Posted by Sleepy Eye Public Schools on Friday, January 7, 2022

Right now, the district has 750 tests on hand and recently ordered additional tests, which will be available for pick up at the elementary school.

The district also has on-site rapid testing available.

This comes as Minnesota reports 7,833 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 33 additional deaths. This includes 64 new cases in Blue Earth County.

Still, Malcolm said the numbers don’t paint the whole picture.

“With a lot of people using at-home rapid tests now rather than the public testing options, rapid, over-the-counter tests, at-home tests are not reported to public health authorities in terms of the results of those,” she said.

Friday, Sen. Tina Smith (D - Minnesota) was among U.S. lawmakers to sign a letter to the Biden administration urging easy access to rapid tests, the letter saying in part, “As the nation continues to battle the spread of the Delta variant and confronts the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant, easy access to free rapid COVID-19 tests will be even more important.”

