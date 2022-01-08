Your Photos
Minnesota State prepares for road games at Duluth, St. Cloud State

By Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks are back in action for a couple of tough Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matchups this weekend at Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State.

The Mavericks are the top team in the NSIC and average 84 points per game, which is sixth in the nation.

MSU is forcing steals at a high rate this season. The team averages 15.5 per game and has 186 as a team, which ranks second in the nation.

MSU is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, a narrow 85-83 loss to Concordia St. Paul.

Duluth and St. Cloud are the top two teams in the NSIC North.

