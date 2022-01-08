Southern Minnesota college students return as COVID-19 cases surge

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Omicron cases have been increasing throughout the United States and Minnesota as local colleges and universities prepare for students to return to campus.

”I thought we had a good handle on things, and then we come back from winter break, and it feels like the rules have changed again for us and the rest of the country.”

Most of the colleges and universities in the area remain on winter break as the omicron variant dominates COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.

Gustavus Adolphus College’s COVID response team says with students absent, safety protocols can be adjusted before students return to campus.

“I think it is a challenging time for campuses because we have come back right in the middle of this wave. I think we are hoping that the epidemiologist are correct and that this wave is going to pass quickly, unlike delta which has hung on all fall.”

Minnesota State University, Mankato and Bethany Lutheran College will begin their spring semesters on Jan. 10. Both schools are following the most recent CDC guidelines.

MSU is requiring masks to be worn indoors. They also have testing available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-4 p.m. at Carkoski Commons.

MSU officials are also telling students and staff to report any positive COVID-19 cases to the Healthcare Hotline.

Gustavus Adolphus College is adapting some new protocols as well.

“That we are going to utilize CDC guidance for isolation and quarantine. That shorter guidance for our students.”

Gustavus students are on J-term right now, meaning the campus has around 65% of the regular student population.

“Yet, we have enough students that we feel like we can be trying out some new mitigation strategies to see how effective they are.”

The college is continuing with its testing strategies as well.

“We have mass testing twice a week on campus and with the health service that continues to do testing in there as well. So, for example, this week already in the first four days we’ve already tested twenty percent of our campus population.”

