Beer expo returns to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Craft Beer Expo made its return Saturday after a year away due to COVID-19.

Vendors said that it’s good to be back.

“This is really just a great opportunity for us to get in front of the Mankato area and surrounding areas to not only promote our beverages, but also who we are as a company and the personalities that we care,” said Cam Hyland of Lupulin Brewing.

The expo featured over 40 breweries from Minnesota and the surrounding area, and an estimated 15-hundred people attended this weekend’s event throughout the day.

Vendors sold a wide variety of craft brews, food and merchandise from their breweries.

With the previous year’s expo being cancelled due to COVID-19, extra precautions were taken to make sure this year’s return went off without a hitch.

“We have a few less breweries here this year and we spaced things out a little different. We sold a couple hundred less tickets so that we can make it as safe as possible for everybody. Obviously we don’t want anybody to come out and feel uncomfortable or feel like they’re in an unsafe situation, right? So, like everybody just taking extra precautions to make sure we’re having fun and being safe,” said event organizer Mark Opdahl.

The show also featured live music, a silent auction supporting Feeding Our Community Partners and a chance to vote for a favorite craft brew.

The winners will be listed on the expo’s website.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

