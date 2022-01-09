Your Photos
Both sides seek to delay state trial for cops in Floyd death

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - Prosecutors and defense attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers who are charged in the death of George Floyd are asking a judge to postpone their state trial while a federal civil rights trial goes forward.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter on March 7.

The three also face a federal trial on Jan. 20 on charges alleging they violated Floyd’s civil rights.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys filed a request Friday to have the state trial postponed, saying it’s not known how long the federal trial will last. They’re asking for an informal conference to set a new trial date.

