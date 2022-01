MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 7-2 Mankato East girls’ basketball team displayed a come-from-behind finish to take down Section 2AAA rival Marshall, Saturday afternoon.

Cougars sophomore guard Ellie Edberg drilled two back-to-back triples in the final minutes, lifting Mankato East to the 48-45 win.

Marshall moves to 11-2 with the loss.

