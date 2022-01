MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 1 Minnesota State men’s hockey team downed Ferris State 7-0, Saturday night.

MSU put up six goals in the second period, including a career first from rookie Zach Krajnik.

The Mavericks earned their ninth-straight win with the sweep over the CCHA Bulldogs.

