Drug task force releases report on last year’s uptick in drug crimes

FILE - The amount of illegal substances seized by the Minnesota River Valley Task force in 2021...
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The amount of illegal substances seized by the Minnesota River Valley Task Force in 2021 rose significantly compared to the previous year.

Of the most significant increases, the amount of meth confiscated by the task force rose by 1.5 pounds and cocaine went up by 100 grams. While heroin and fentanyl went up by 19 grams compared to 2020, it remains the leading cause of overdose incidents.

Agents conducted 12 overdose death investigations last year, up from six in 2020. Four people were charged with third-degree murder stemming from an overdose death.

Some of the investigations are still ongoing with charges expected.

Over the entire year, the task force had a total of 97 non-fatal overdoses reported to them.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

