Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fire crews battle blaze at condemned hotel in Duluth

Fire crews are fighting a large fire at a condemned hotel in Duluth in subzero conditions.
Fire crews are fighting a large fire at a condemned hotel in Duluth in subzero conditions.(Alex Liatala KBJR 6)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire crews are fighting a large fire at a condemned hotel in Duluth in subzero conditions.

Officials say the roof of the old Seaway Hotel in the Lincoln Park Craft District has collapsed and all firefighters have been pulled out of the building Monday.

Some residents and workers in adjacent buildings, including tenants in apartments above Curly’s Bar, have been evacuated.

The Esmond Building is owned by the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority, was condemned and slated for demolition after another building was constructed to house the hotel’s former residents.

Firefighters from Superior, Wisconsin are providing mutual aid

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A crowd of people gather around vendors at the Mankato Beer Expo in Mankato, Minn.
Beer expo returns to Mankato
FILE — A campus sign is pictured at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., in this...
Southern Minnesota college students return as COVID-19 cases surge
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
Brandon Matter
Courtland Fire and Rescue hosts benefit for fireman with rare illness

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
A candidate forum will take place tomorrow for the Nicollet County Commissioner for District 3.
Nicollet County Commissioner candidate forum to be held for District 3
The amount of illegal substances seized by the Minnesota River Valley Task force in 2021 rose...
Drug task force releases report on last year’s uptick in drug crimes