Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man convicted for possessing 77,000 THC vaping cartridges

FILE — A jury has convicted a Minnesota man accused of illegally possessing nearly 77,000...
FILE — A jury has convicted a Minnesota man accused of illegally possessing nearly 77,000 vaping cartridges that contained dangerous levels of THC.(KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Minnesota man accused of illegally possessing nearly 77,000 vaping cartridges that contained dangerous levels of THC.

Valentin Andonii, 25, was found guilty Friday of two counts of first-degree controlled substance crime and one count of marijuana and controlled substance taxation. The latter charge stated that Andonii owes more than $3 million in state taxes.

Authorities say the cartridges are believed to have come from out of state for distribution in Minnesota. They came in packages that sported famous cartoon characters or themes of sweet flavors, indicating that the operation had younger uses in mind, the Star Tribune reported.

THC is the component of marijuana that gives a high.

Defense attorney Michael Brandt said he will ask Judge Melissa Saterbak to sentence Andonii to probation.

“One of the things I’ve been arguing in this case is that by the time he’s done with his sentence, this stuff is probably going to be legal in Minnesota,” Brandt said. “This is part of our frustration here.”

Sentencing is scheduled for March 25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
A crowd of people gather around vendors at the Mankato Beer Expo in Mankato, Minn.
Beer expo returns to Mankato
FILE — A campus sign is pictured at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., in this...
Southern Minnesota college students return as COVID-19 cases surge
Competitor takes off in snowmobile at Radar Run on Lake Washington
Radar Run snowmobile race returns to Lake Washington

Latest News

FILE — United States's Gio Reyna, left, celebrates with United States's Sergino Dest after...
Reyna, Weah uncertain for US World Cup qualifiers
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Minor League Baseball selects first female manager
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
US hospitals letting infected staff members stay on the job
FILE — The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen...
Tax cuts, education changes among GOP legislative priorities