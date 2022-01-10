Mankato authorities estimate $100,000 in damages from Monday’s fire

Your Photos
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato officials say they responded to a structure fire in Mankato on Monday.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Mound Avenue shortly after 12 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heaving smoke coming from the structure’s roof.

Firefighters were able to help everyone in the building get out safely before extinguishing the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities estimate damages to be around $100,000.

