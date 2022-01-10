Minnesota State ranked top team in nation for 4th consecutive week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A 14-goal weekend secures the top spot in college hockey for the Minnesota State Mavericks for the fourth-straight week.

The Mavericks overwhelmed Ferris State 7-1 in game one and 7-0 in game two. The Bulldogs previously handed MSU a 2-1 road loss in early November.

Junior forward Nathan Smith returned to the lineup in a big way after a two-game absence from injury. The team leader in goals and assists recorded six total points in the series to earn CCHA Forward of the Week.

Congratulations to these four on earning #CCHA Player of the Week honors!



Details: https://t.co/yxl9usW958

Senior netminder Dryden McKay turned away 34 total shots to be named CCHA Goaltender of the Week. McKay now owns a 20-3 record including eight shutouts on the year. His Division I men’s hockey record for career shutouts moves to 32.

The 20-4 Mavericks are on the road this weekend for a meeting with Northern Michigan.

