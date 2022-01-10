Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State ranked top team in nation for 4th consecutive week

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A 14-goal weekend secures the top spot in college hockey for the Minnesota State Mavericks for the fourth-straight week.

The Mavericks overwhelmed Ferris State 7-1 in game one and 7-0 in game two. The Bulldogs previously handed MSU a 2-1 road loss in early November.

Junior forward Nathan Smith returned to the lineup in a big way after a two-game absence from injury. The team leader in goals and assists recorded six total points in the series to earn CCHA Forward of the Week.

Senior netminder Dryden McKay turned away 34 total shots to be named CCHA Goaltender of the Week. McKay now owns a 20-3 record including eight shutouts on the year. His Division I men’s hockey record for career shutouts moves to 32.

The 20-4 Mavericks are on the road this weekend for a meeting with Northern Michigan.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
A crowd of people gather around vendors at the Mankato Beer Expo in Mankato, Minn.
Beer expo returns to Mankato
FILE — A campus sign is pictured at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., in this...
Southern Minnesota college students return as COVID-19 cases surge
Competitor takes off in snowmobile at Radar Run on Lake Washington
Radar Run snowmobile race returns to Lake Washington

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks off the field after an NFL football game against...
Vikings seek new leadership, fire GM Spielman, coach Zimmer
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
The top-ranked Maverick men's hockey team put up six goals in the second period including a...
No. 1 Minnesota State rolls through Ferris State for ninth-straight win
The Mankato West girls' basketball team moves to 8-2 on the season with win over Jordan.
West takes down Jordan in section showdown