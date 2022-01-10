Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman

FILE (AP)
FILE (AP)(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings are cleaning house after a disappointing 2021 season.

The team is firing both head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, according to a press release.

Zimmer was hired as head coach in 2014. Over that time he had a 72-56-1 record and led the team to the NFC Championship Game in 2017, but owners Zygi and Mark Wilf decided to part ways on Monday after the team failed to make the playoffs for two years in a row.

Spielman joined the Vikings in 2006 and served as general manager since 2012. Minnesota was 132-123-2 during the regular season and 3-6 in the postseason during Spielman’s time with the team.

Now the team is tasked with replacing both Zimmer and Spielman in what will be a pivotal offseason for the team’s future.

The firings were first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A crowd of people gather around vendors at the Mankato Beer Expo in Mankato, Minn.
Beer expo returns to Mankato
FILE — A campus sign is pictured at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., in this...
Southern Minnesota college students return as COVID-19 cases surge
Competitor takes off in snowmobile at Radar Run on Lake Washington
Radar Run snowmobile race returns to Lake Washington

Latest News

U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in an experimental, last-ditch effort...
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
FILE — Minnesota health officials looking for a silver lining in the spread of the coronavirus...
State sees declining COVID-19 intensive care rate
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks off the field after an NFL football game against...
Vikings seek new leadership, fire GM Spielman, coach Zimmer
A federal judge says defense attorneys cannot use intellectual disability as a factor in the...
New sentencing phase for Dru Sjodin killer