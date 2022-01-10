Nicollet County Commissioner candidate forum to be held for District 3

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candidate forum will take place tomorrow for the Nicollet County Commissioner for District 3.

The forum will be sponsored by the League of Women Voters of St. Peter and will be live-streamed starting at 7 p.m. on KTV’s public access channels. Residents will also be able to watch the livestream online as well.

A recording of the event will also be available afterwards.

All candidates have been invited.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.