Radar Run snowmobile race returns to Lake Washington

Competitor takes off in snowmobile at Radar Run on Lake Washington(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE WASHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Snowmobilers put their skills to the test Saturday at the Radar Run on Lake Washington.

The Nicollet County Trails Association Snowmobile Club has hosted the competition for more than 25 years.

It was cancelled last winter due to COVID-19, but with over 80 participants in this year’s race, organizers said it made a successful comeback.

All ages got in on the action.

Event coordinator Kenny Johnson stated, “We got kids probably as young as five driving little 120s, and then there’s guys in their 70s that are running some of these machines.”

Competitors took off full speed, gliding across the ice in an attempt to claim the fastest title.

Organizer Brian Jaster added, “We have a walkie-talkie system, and when they go by the radar gun, we broadcast the speed back. They post it in the class the sled goes into. We’ve had speeds as low as about nine miles an hour, and the top speed that I’ve seen today is 163.5.”

All event proceeds will go back to the association which maintains nearly 200 miles of trails in southern Minnesota.

Jaster said, “We’re a nonprofit organization, and all the money goes back to our club to help keep them maintained and groomed.”

Another Radar Run will take place next weekend on Madison Lake.

Organizers hope for more snow this season so the fun can continue.

Johnson mentioned, “We’re snowmobilers. We’re kind of dressed for that. As long as the wind isn’t too terrible, we’re good to go.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

