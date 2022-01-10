Your Photos
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman

FILE (AP)
FILE (AP)(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings are cleaning house after a disappointing 2021 season.

The team is firing both head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, according to a press release.

Zimmer was hired as head coach in 2014. Over that time he had a 72-56-1 record and led the team to the NFC Championship Game in 2017, but owners Zygi and Mark Wilf decided to part ways on Monday after the team failed to make the playoffs for two years in a row.

Spielman joined the Vikings in 2006 and served as general manager since 2012. Minnesota was 132-123-2 during the regular season and 3-6 in the postseason during Spielman’s time with the team.

Now the team is tasked with replacing both Zimmer and Spielman in what will be a pivotal offseason for the team’s future.

The firings were first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

