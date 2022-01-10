Rochester man sentenced to three years for shooting, injuring father

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man who shot and injured his father last March learned his fate in court Monday.

A judge sentenced Colby Cleveland, 19, to three years as part of his guilty plea on 2nd degree assault and 2nd degree dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm charges.

He will receive credit for 294 days served.

Cleveland initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea in November.

Authorities say Cleveland shot his 49-year-old father in the leg after a fight about finances.

Cleveland is currently assigned to serve his time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

