Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Using olive oil instead of butter lowers risk of diseases, study says

Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.
Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study released Monday suggests using olive oil instead of margarine, butter or other saturated fats when cooking could reduce the risk of death from heart disease and other ailments.

Researchers studied more than 90,000 people for up to 30 years and compared their diets to records of disease and death.

Experts found people who reported eating the highest levels of olive oil had a lower risk of dying from heart conditions, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and other illnesses.

They say replacing just two teaspoons of daily fat with olive oil lowered the overall risk by double digits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
A crowd of people gather around vendors at the Mankato Beer Expo in Mankato, Minn.
Beer expo returns to Mankato
FILE — A campus sign is pictured at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., in this...
Southern Minnesota college students return as COVID-19 cases surge
Competitor takes off in snowmobile at Radar Run on Lake Washington
Radar Run snowmobile race returns to Lake Washington

Latest News

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders Edward McCarthy, center, and...
Fed vice chair is latest official to quit in trading scandal
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in an experimental, last-ditch effort...
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, stands during the open prayer on the first day of the Iowa...
Senate GOP leader: Press, teachers have ‘sinister agenda’