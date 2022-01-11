Your Photos
Arts Center of St. Peter to host exhibit by Minnesota State graduate

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Arts Center of St. Peter announced its upcoming exhibit Monday.

The exhibit will feature Minnesota State University, Mankato graduate Abby Daleki.

The exhibit is called “Resisting Resistance: 300 Drawings,” and is the result of three separate year-long projects, where the artist created a piece of art every day for 100 days. The exhibit was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed multiple times due to COVID-19.

The two-story exhibit will run from Jan. 28 through Feb. 20.

”Just to be around creative people that I used to spend a lot of time around, and I am excited to explore what these drawings could look like in a two-story space,” Daleki said.

In lieu of an in-person reception, Daleki will discuss her exhibit on the KMSU radio station on Feb. 3.

