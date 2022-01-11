Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Businesses wait for Supreme Court ruling on Biden vaccine mandate

(Source: AP)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Businesses across the country are waiting to hear a Supreme Court decision on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate requiring vaccines or weekly testing for businesses with 100 or more employees.

The mandate went into effect Monday, though the court first held a special session on Friday.

In the meantime, Greater Mankato Growth says businesses are acting as if the emergency temporary standard, or ETS, is in effect.

In addition to weekly testing, unvaccinated employees must also wear a mask.

“We’re on pins and needles waiting to see when the Supreme Court will rule. As of now, businesses should act as if the ETS is in effect and will go into effect. So they need to be planning and preparing for it to be in effect right now, but we expect the Supreme Court to weigh in any second now,” said Andy Wilke, GMG Business Development and Public Affairs Director.

The mandate also requires employers to provide paid time off to get a vaccination if employees haven’t gotten one already.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety estimates that a fire caused around $100,000 in damages...
Mankato authorities estimate $100,000 in damages from Monday’s fire
FILE — Xcel Energy is reporting that hundreds are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Xcel: Power restored after hundreds without power in Mankato, North Mankato
FILE — A jury has convicted a Minnesota man accused of illegally possessing nearly 77,000...
Man convicted for possessing 77,000 THC vaping cartridges
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
Competitor takes off in snowmobile at Radar Run on Lake Washington
Radar Run snowmobile race returns to Lake Washington

Latest News

FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of...
Local filmmakers to debut film on Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to Mankato
FILE - Clyde Bellecourt, co-founder or the American Indian Movement, speaks on Jan. 26, 2018,...
American Indian Movement leader Clyde Bellecourt dies at 85
The Philadelphia fire department responds to a deadly rowhouse fire in Philadelphia on...
Officials confirm Christmas tree behind blaze that killed 12
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill warms up for the team's NHL Winter Classic hockey game...
Wild agree to 3-year, $3.6M extension with D-man Jon Merrill