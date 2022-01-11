Businesses wait for Supreme Court ruling on Biden vaccine mandate

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Businesses across the country are waiting to hear a Supreme Court decision on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate requiring vaccines or weekly testing for businesses with 100 or more employees.

The mandate went into effect Monday, though the court first held a special session on Friday.

In the meantime, Greater Mankato Growth says businesses are acting as if the emergency temporary standard, or ETS, is in effect.

In addition to weekly testing, unvaccinated employees must also wear a mask.

“We’re on pins and needles waiting to see when the Supreme Court will rule. As of now, businesses should act as if the ETS is in effect and will go into effect. So they need to be planning and preparing for it to be in effect right now, but we expect the Supreme Court to weigh in any second now,” said Andy Wilke, GMG Business Development and Public Affairs Director.

The mandate also requires employers to provide paid time off to get a vaccination if employees haven’t gotten one already.

