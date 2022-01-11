City of Mankato recognizes 50 years of Mahkato Wacipi Powwow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In 1972, the first Mahkato Wacipi Powow took place in Mankato. Fifty years later, the event has grown into an event where are all welcome to come down to Land of Memories Park for a weekend in September.

“It is a big family gathering where you are dancing and having fun laughing with friends and relatives and when I say that is a family thing, where you show up at the powwow, you are family,” Mahkato Wacipi vice chair Daniel Zielske said.

Mahkato Mdewakanton Association Chairman David Brave Heart was honored at Monday’s Mankato City Council meeting for his work in the community on reconciliation efforts and helping the City and others with work related to the Indigenous population. For this, he received the honorary key to the city from Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad.

“I can’t accept that without acknowledging all the people that have made this possible, I think of my family and I think of my powwow community,” Brave Heart said.

Brave Heart would go on to thank those who helped to start the powwow saying that the work they had begun helped to bring this community together. The message for the powwow has stayed the same over the years.

“We all live together on this circle, on this one planet and that is what we were taught and that is what we are supposed to make this powwow,” Zielske said.

The 50th Mahkato Wacipi Powwow is scheduled to take place at Land of Memories Park from Sept. 16-18.

